Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,318 in the last 365 days.

Changes in global DMS production driven by increased CO2 levels and its impact on radiative forcing

Changes in global DMS production driven by increased CO2 levels and its impact on radiative forcing

Published 5 February 2024 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: chemistry, globalmodeling, modeling

Our study highlights the importance of understanding the future changes in dimethyl-sulfide (DMS), the largest natural sulfur source, in the context of ocean acidification driven by elevated CO2 levels. We found a strong negative correlation (R2 = 0.89) between the partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO2) and sea-surface DMS concentrations based on global observational datasets, not adequately captured by the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) Earth System Models (ESMs). Using this relationship, we refined projections of future sea-surface DMS concentrations in CMIP6 ESMs. Our study reveals a decrease in global sea-surface DMS concentrations and the associated aerosol radiative forcing compared to ESMs’ results. These reductions represent ~9.5% and 11.1% of the radiative forcings resulting from aerosol radiation and cloud interactions in 2100 reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report. Thus, future climate projections should account for the climate implications of changes in DMS production due to ocean acidification.

Zhao J., Zhang Y., Bie S., Bilsback K. R., Pierce J. R. & Chen Y., 2024. Changes in global DMS production driven by increased CO2 levels and its impact on radiative forcing. NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science 7: 18. doi: 10.1038/s41612-024-00563-y. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Changes in global DMS production driven by increased CO2 levels and its impact on radiative forcing

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more