Our study highlights the importance of understanding the future changes in dimethyl-sulfide (DMS), the largest natural sulfur source, in the context of ocean acidification driven by elevated CO 2 levels. We found a strong negative correlation (R2 = 0.89) between the partial pressure of carbon dioxide (pCO 2 ) and sea-surface DMS concentrations based on global observational datasets, not adequately captured by the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 6 (CMIP6) Earth System Models (ESMs). Using this relationship, we refined projections of future sea-surface DMS concentrations in CMIP6 ESMs. Our study reveals a decrease in global sea-surface DMS concentrations and the associated aerosol radiative forcing compared to ESMs’ results. These reductions represent ~9.5% and 11.1% of the radiative forcings resulting from aerosol radiation and cloud interactions in 2100 reported by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report. Thus, future climate projections should account for the climate implications of changes in DMS production due to ocean acidification.

Zhao J., Zhang Y., Bie S., Bilsback K. R., Pierce J. R. & Chen Y., 2024. Changes in global DMS production driven by increased CO2 levels and its impact on radiative forcing. NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science 7: 18. doi: 10.1038/s41612-024-00563-y. Article.

