Foraminifera are unicellular organisms that inhabit the oceans. They play an important role in the global carbon cycle and record valuable paleoclimate information through the uptake of trace elements such as strontium into their calcitic shells. Understanding how foraminifera control their internal fluid composition to make calcite is important for predicting their response to ocean acidification and for reliably interpreting the chemical and isotopic compositions of their shells. Here, we model foraminiferal calcification and strontium partitioning in the benthic foraminifera Cibicides wuellerstorfi and Cibicidoides mundulus based on insights from inorganic calcite experiments. The numerical model reconciles inter-ocean and taxonomic differences in benthic foraminifer strontium partitioning relationships and enables us to reconstruct the composition of the calcifying fluid. We find that strontium partitioning and mineral growth rates of foraminiferal calcite are not strongly affected by changes in external seawater pH (within 7.8–8.1) and dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC, within 2100–2300 μmol/kg) due to a regulated calcite saturation state at the site of shell formation.

Jia Q., Zhang S., Watkins J. M., Devriendt L. S., Huang Y. & Wanget G., 2024. Modeled foraminiferal calcification and strontium partitioning in benthic foraminifera helps reconstruct calcifying fluid composition. Communications Earth & Environment 5: 36. doi: 10.1038/s43247-023-01194-6. Article.

