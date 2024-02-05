Snowmobile Rollover

CONTACT:

C.O. Benjamin Lewis

603-744-5470

February 4, 2024

Madison, NH– On Sunday, February 4, 2024 at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that Diane Sweeney, 69 of Conway, NH was injured while riding her snowmobile on Corridor 19. Sweeney was fallowing another rider and while attempting to negotiate an icy uphill section of trail her machine slid backwards ultimately rolling over and landing on the side of the trail. As a result, she suffered several injuries. When her riding partner didn’t see her crest the hill, He immediately turned around to help. He was able to get the machine off Sweeney before Rescue personal arrived.

Members Madison Fire Department, Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance responded. Due to the nature of her injuries, Sweeney was transported to Memorial Hospital at approximately 3:45 p.m. She was then taken by Life Flight to Maine Med for further evaluation of her injuries.

Riders should be reminded that conditions are more comparable to early season riding as a result of the inconstant weather we have had so far this year. In many areas, ice and rock are exposed, and water bars are open which can create difficult operating conditions for even experienced riders. No charges are pending and the crash investigation is ongoing.