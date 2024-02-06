Submit Release
Securitybricks Releases CMMC Accelerator on ServiceNow Platform

Securitybricks Inc., a prominent leader in the cybersecurity industry, is delighted to announce the release of its CMMC accelerator in the ServiceNow store.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The proposed rule recently released for public comment for CMMC by the DoD ensures defense contractors comply with their contractual obligation to protect controlled unclassified information or CUI. CMMC has three compliance levels aligned with the NIST 800-171 framework. In addition to being self-compliant to CMMC, the defense contractor is also obligated to ensure their supply chain of subcontractors is compliant to CMMC.

As a Build and Implementation partner of ServiceNow, and an accredited CMMC C3PAO, Securitybricks built the CMMC accelerator on the ServiceNow platform to automate the entire CMMC process for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 assessments. The CMMC accelerator includes:

- Complete 800-171 content built into Policy and Compliance module
- Complete set of questionnaires to automate entire assessment lifecycle
- SPRS scoring
- Dashboards to track assessment status
- Control data for system security plan (SSP)

The CMMC Vendor Assessment Accelerator built on the ServiceNow Vendor Risk Module (VRM) includes:

- Complete set of questionnaires for subcontractors and service providers
- Automated assessment workflow
- Dashboards to track assessment status and compliance status of the supply chain
- SPRS scoring

Our partnership with ServiceNow is to automate cloud security and compliance with “out of the box” accelerators. “Our accelerators enable contractors to reuse the data within the ServiceNow platform, including vendor risk for CMMC, reducing cost and time. As an accredited C3PAO, we have designed the assessments within the accelerator to meet auditor artifact requirements,” stated Raj Raghavan, CEO of Securitybricks. “As a commitment to help defense contractors meet CMMC requirements, these accelerators are free to download.”

This marks a significant step in bringing the power of the ServiceNow GRC platform to automate the CMMC assessment, thus securing our defense industrial base.

These accelerators can be downloaded at store.servicenow.com

About Securitybricks, Inc.
Securitybricks, Inc. is a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members are all U.S. Citizens, including military veterans, with over 15+ years of experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls. https://securitybricks.io/

