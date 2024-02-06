Hinckley & Rugby Moves to the Cloud with Sopra Banking Platform (SBP)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a globally recognized technology partner serving over 1,500 financial institutions, proudly announces the successful migration of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society to their cloud-based managed service.

With a strong alliance spanning more than 25 years, SBS has been an invaluable force in Hinckley & Rugby's digital transformation journey, including pioneering green mortgages. Building on this strong foundation, a new endeavor kicked off in November 2022, as SBS partnered with Hinckley & Rugby to transition to a standardized, cloud-native banking engine powered by APIs. This project ushers in new components for Hinckley & Rugby and promises agile enhancements to their transactional website.

Today, SBS celebrates the completion of the first phase of this transformative journey. Hinckley & Rugby has seamlessly transitioned to a cloud-based managed service with SBP Core MSS. The next phase promises to revolutionize member and colleague experiences through innovative customer front-end portals.

"We are thrilled to extend our cherished partnership with Sopra Banking Software, a collaboration that has enriched both parties for over two decades,” said Barry Carter, CEO at Hinckley & Rugby. “Working alongside Sopra Banking Software has enabled us to chart a digital investment program structured across four distinct phases. These phases will see us embracing a cloud-based managed service, introducing new customer front-end portals for Mortgage and Savings services, with the final phase culminating in a dedicated customer app. This marks an exciting development for Hinckley & Rugby, ensuring enhanced flexibility and functionality for our valued members. Having successfully completed the first phase, we are delighted with the unwavering support, technical expertise, and seamless collaboration that Sopra Banking Software has provided. We are already reaping operational benefits and eagerly anticipate the continued success of our investment program in partnership with Sopra Banking Software."

"We are honored to have been entrusted by Hinckley & Rugby to be part of their cloud migration journey. As partners, embracing the challenge of migrating our client's servicing platform to the cloud has been a rewarding journey," said Paul Walton, Head of Professional Services at Sopra Banking Software. "We are eagerly anticipating the next phases of this transformative journey, where we'll continue to co-create solutions that push boundaries and shape the future of their industry."

About Hinckley & Rugby Building Society:

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society was formed in 1983 by the merger of Hinckley Permanent Building Society, which was founded in 1865 and Rugby Provident Building Society which was established in 1861. A top 20 society, Hinckley & Rugby has total assets of more than £740 million and over 50,000 savers. In addition, it has over 7,000 borrowers who are also benefiting from the Society’s success. The Society is committed to providing an extensive range of competitive savings accounts and mortgage schemes and to providing the highest standards of customer service. With 7 branches, 4 agencies and 1 dedicated member services branch, Hinckley & Rugby is not only represented in some of the towns and cities of the East and West Midlands, but it is also strongly committed to having outlets in smaller village communities, where it is often the only financial services provider for miles around.

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000 person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. www.soprabanking.com.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit soprabanking.com