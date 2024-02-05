Fuse to Present Proven Tactical Edge Networking Solutions at WEST 2024

Company’s secure and resilient solutions support the U.S. Sea Services’ operations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuse Integration, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, today announced the company will demonstrate its tactical edge networking solutions at WEST 2024 February 13 – 15 at the San Diego Convention Center. Considered the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast, WEST is now in its 34th year of bringing military and industry leaders together. With a Fuse theme of “Secure and Resilient Networking,” the company will demonstrate its proven networking products at its Booth #1042.



“Joint force connectivity and visibility is essential to gaining an edge in today’s great power competition,” said Sumner Lee, CEO of Fuse. “At WEST 2024, we’re looking forward to showcasing some of our warfighter-focused products that enable voice, video and data connectivity across the battlefield, interconnecting sensors, weapons, and commanders.”

Co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale.

FUSE BOOTH

Booth

Booth #: 1042 (directly across from the Navy Information Warfare Theater)

Demonstration

Tactical Technologies Toolset (T3) remote network monitoring and management solution

Models

DARE airborne networking gateway (1/3 model)

CORE® virtualized network systems

Resources

JADC2: Tactical Edge Networking to Win in Great Power Competition [white paper]

Change the Defense innovation game: Use a virtual network test bed from day one [article]

For more information about Fuse’s participation in WEST 2024, visit: http://tinyurl.com/y8rehcks.

About Fuse Integration

Fuse is a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm providing innovative communications, networking and computing solutions for defense customers. The company’s virtualized network systems, tactical edge network and airborne networking gateway products improve the sharing of information, video, text and voice among warfighters throughout airborne, maritime and ground environments. Founded in 2010, Fuse is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with headquarters in San Diego and a corporate office in Washington, D.C. www.fuseintegration.com

