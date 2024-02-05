BHP awards 26 scholarships to Saskatchewan students

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP and Carlton Trail College are pleased to announce the recipients of the BHP Jansen Scholarship Program for 2023. The scholarship provides combined support of over $82,000 to 26 youth pursuing post-secondary education and training opportunities in a field of their choosing. Carlton Trail College is a partner in this initiative, administering the program on BHP’s behalf.



“Access to post-secondary education and skills training is proven to bring several benefits to individuals and their families and is often a first step on a path to a fulfilling career,” said Karina Gistelinck, Asset President Potash, BHP. “We are thrilled to partner again with Carlton Trail College to help support 26 youth from our community in reaching their educational goals. Congratulations and best wishes to all of this year’s recipients.”

“We appreciate the strong partnership we have with BHP,” said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO. “Working together, we’re able to support important educational and training opportunities for Saskatchewan students.”

The program provides scholarships to students from eligible schools and communities located in proximity to the Jansen Potash Project. Scholarships are available to Indigenous students, high school students graduating in the current year, and recent high school graduates under the age of 30 who are attending a recognized post-secondary program for the first time.

Since the program’s establishment, BHP has awarded over $729,000 in scholarships to 275 students.

We are pleased to announce the 2023 recipients:

Recipient Community or First Nation Madison Junk Annaheim Jacelyn Gamble Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation Shanna Yahyahkeekoot Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation Kayden Buffalo Day Star First Nation Sydney Kinequon Day Star First Nation Zakary Sweet Englefeld Katlynn Henderson Fishing Lake First Nation Cheyenne Kayseas Fishing Lake First Nation Dezerae Blind George Gordon First Nation Janiesha Papequash George Gordon First Nation Chase Hall Humboldt Amber McDougall Humboldt Joshua Mendoza Humboldt Taryn Stock Humboldt April Dustyhorn Kawacatoose First Nation Riane Sewap Kawacatoose First Nation Bayli Focht Lanigan Ethan Kirzinger LeRoy Avery Berezowski Muenster Kaden Hintz Muskowekwan First Nation Brianna Sayer Muskowekwan First Nation Karys Harcourt Quill Lake Presley Saul Raymore Nickolas Lawrence Watrous Hailey Chegus Watson Hayley Bodnar Wynyard

The 2024 application period will open in the spring. Details and application forms will be available on Carlton Trail College’s website at www.carltontrailcollege.com

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

About Carlton Trail College

Established in 1973, Carlton Trail College offers in-depth, applied learning to provide post-secondary education and skills training, academic upgrading and essential skills courses, English Language Training, as well as industry and workforce development to individuals, businesses and organizations across east-central Saskatchewan.

Further information about Carlton Trail College can be found at www.carltontrailcollege.com.

For more media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP

Media Relations

Tel (403) 605-2314

Email megan.hjulfors@bhp.com

For scholarship and application inquiries, contact:

Jennifer Brooks, Carlton Trail College

Advancement and External Affairs

Tel (306) 682-6851

Email brooksj@carltontrailcollege.com