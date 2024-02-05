Envoy Medical CEO Brent Lucas Interviewed by Leading Healthcare Podcast Medical Alley

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minnesota , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (NASDAQ: “COCH”), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing systems, was recently featured on the well-known Medical Alley Podcast, located online at https://www.medicalalleypodcast.org/ or wherever you get your podcasts. The podcast features top healthcare CEOs, innovative entrepreneurs, and other experts in the medical community to promote the changing state of the art in healthcare.

Medical Alley, https://medicalalley.org/ , was founded in 1984 as a way to foster advances in healthcare for all mankind. The name is derived from the hundreds of healthcare companies concentrated in Minnesota focused on medical advancement, dubbed “Medical Alley.”

Envoy Medical CEO Brent Lucas sat down for a conversation with host Frank Jaskulke where he discussed the hearing health market and the surprising lack of awareness among the greater population about what hearing loss is and what treatments exist.

“Hearing loss is one of the larger total addressable markets on the planet, but people tend to lump everything together into these antiquated visions of grandpa’s clunky old beige hearing aid from the 1980s,” Mr. Lucas noted. “The market has changed and is primed for more innovation as it begins to address more and more people with different preferences.”

Envoy Medical aims to push beyond the current status quo and bring advancements to the hearing health market to bring more people into the fold. The company is poised to be on the leading edge of fully implanted hearing devices and believes more people will ultimately prefer fully implanted solutions in hearing just as they have in sleep apnea, cardiology, and other corners of the health market.

“I believe investors, patients, and those interested in advancements in the medical field will enjoy and benefit from the conversation I had with Frank,” said Mr. Lucas. “We covered a number of topics related to hearing health, including the need for greater investment in hearing health innovation and the broader social and health benefits of better hearing. There are inefficiencies in the hearing market, and we look forward to educating more people who may find value in supporting a company like Envoy Medical that is dead set on disrupting an existing, and we believe complacent, market.”

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH), headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative medical technologies.

Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to provide patients with improved access, usability, independence and quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim system is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019. We believe the Acclaim system was the first hearing-focused device to receive Breakthrough Device Designation.

CAUTION: The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Important safety information for the Esteem can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

