nuVizz Leads the Way in Evolving Logistics Industry with Expanded Transportation Management System Functionalities

ATLANTA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz, a leading provider of transportation management solutions and last mile delivery technology, has announced the expansion of their Transportation Management System (TMS) functionalities. This significant change comes at a time when the logistics industry is experiencing a major shift driven by e-commerce and evolving consumer delivery expectations.



Today's shipping landscape has transformed from a traditional, closed ecosystem to a dynamic, network-driven one. As the industry evolves, nuVizz has adapted and innovated to meet the changing market challenges. The rise in online shopping and evolving consumer delivery expectations have disrupted traditional logistics practices, highlighting the need for a more responsive and adaptable approach.

"A decade ago, logistics were siloed, often leading to inefficiencies and miscommunication," says nuVizz CEO, Guru Rao. "But with the rise of e-commerce, we saw how traditional workflows were not equipped to handle the demands of modern consumers. That's when we realized the need for a more dynamic and network-based solution."

nuVizz has been at the forefront of this evolution, pioneering a network-based solution that integrates both static and dynamic planning and operations. This has greatly improved visibility in a fragmented market, allowing for more efficient and effective operations.

With the introduction of route optimization and end-to-end visibility solutions, nuVizz has also solved many shipping pain points for their clients. However, the industry's transition from static to dynamic operations initially faced resistance due to cost implications. But as the recent disruptions in the supply chain have shown, nuVizz's approach has proved invaluable in navigating through unexpected challenges.

"Our mission has always been to anticipate and respond to shifts in the logistics industry," added Rao. "The recent expansion of our TMS functionalities is a testament to that goal. We believe in breaking down traditional barriers and adapting to the dynamic landscape of e-commerce. Despite initial hesitance in the industry regarding technology, our solutions have proved invaluable in dealing with disruptions in the supply chain, and we continue to innovate to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve."

The future of the logistics industry is envisioned to be an autonomous delivery ecosystem, with systems making intelligent decisions with minimal human intervention. And nuVizz has emerged as a leader in this evolution, prioritizing visibility, dynamic operations, and customer delivery expectations.

With over 240 million transactions, 1,000 industry partners, and over 370 clients, nuVizz has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner in the logistics industry. Their TMS functionalities have a 99.97% system uptime, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted operations for their clients.

"We are proud to be leading the way in the evolving logistics industry," concluded Rao. "Our focus on visibility, dynamic operations, and customer satisfaction has allowed us to stay ahead of the curve and provide the best solutions for our clients."

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz TMS SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings, and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com.

