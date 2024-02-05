Agency Fast Track 2024 Virtual Conference: A Resounding Success

Flower Mound, TX – The recently concluded Agency Fast Track 2024 SEO Virtual Conference, held from January 18th to 21st, 2024, has set a new benchmark in the world of digital marketing conferences. The online conference started off with an exclusive VIP Day on Thursday, January 18th. Attendees participated in 4 live panels, each with 3-6 industry experts who shared their knowledge and experience on each topic and answered questions. Topics included an AI Panel, SEO Panel, Web Design & Development Panel and a Lead Generation & Sales Panel.

The main event kicked off on January 19th, featuring keynote speaker DC Glenn of Tag Team, who pumped up attendees, leading into three days of groundbreaking sessions delivered by 21 Impact Coaches. Featured keynote speaker Kate Buck Jr. inspired the audience with 10 methods to “start over” and build success.

Featured Impact Coaches were some of the greatest minds in digital marketing, including Ted Kubaits, Lee Witcher, Dori Friend, Carolyn Holzman, Holly Starks,Brian Kato, Honey Witcher, Chad Michael Lawson, Danny Rios, Eean Ovens, Terry Samuels, Terry Power, Jason Wright, Patrick Tuttle, Manick Bhan, Patric Shannon, Maj Hussain, and the conference host, Lisa Parziale.

Experts shared their latest tips, tricks, and training, catering to a diverse range of marketing professionals. Topic included SEO, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Affiliate Marketing, Web Design, Sales, Lead Generation and more. “The lineup was epic. Impact Coaches were hand-selected because they had made an impact on my success in building my 7-figure agency. The first-ever event was a homage to my mentors, coaches, influences and friends who I still go to today for advice and knowledge,” Parziale shared before the event.

Along with relevant, timely information, ticket holders also experienced digital networking like never before, with realistic settings. There was a virtual bar, complete with virtual drinks, snacks and face-to-face conversations utilizing built-in video conferencing. Sponsors invited attendees into their virtual rooms, creating a real conference feel, complete with spaces for private chats, group activities and even a fireside chat, held on a virtual space station, headlined by WNBA Champion, Alicia Thompson who inspired and delighted everyone in the room.

“The activities were off the hook. We had a blast but also made lifelong connections, which is why you go to a conference really,” said Jennifer Stowers, one of the event participants.

The virtual event was a first of it’s kind, using an innovative approach to online networking, offering an unmatched interactive experience in a realistic conference center setting. Lisa Parziale, the conference organizer, remarked, “This far exceeded even our expectations as to the level of networking that is possible online in 2024.”

A traditional conference can cost thousands of dollars with travel costs, entry fees and other expenses. The conference organizer, Lisa Parziale, brought a fresh new approach to the conference “stage,” using virtual software that delivered an impactful, interactive experience like never before. The virtual conference model also opened attendance to those who historically found it hard to participate in live conferences. Valerie Robinson shared, “Taking off time to travel, coupled with the expenses involved, made live conference unattractive for me. With kids, a business and busy schedule, to be away from my family was just not possible. Lisa’s event opened a whole new world to me.”

Attendees have expressed overwhelming enthusiasm for the event. Hollie Barnes, a first-time attendee shared, “This was my first conference, ever. WOW. I did not know what I was missing. I won’t be missing this next year.” Newcomers and seasoned conference goers alike were thrilled with the experience, like John Allen who said, “Agency Fast Track 2024 was literally one of the best marketing conferences I have ever attended.”

The success of the Agency Fast Track 2024 conference has set the stage for the next event, scheduled for January 23-26, 2025. More information about the upcoming conference can be found at https://agencyfasttrack2025.com. For those who wish to revisit this year’s remarkable sessions or learn more about the event, please visit https://agencyfasttrack2024.com.

Agency Fast Track 2024 has not only delivered an exceptional learning and networking experience but has also significantly contributed to shaping the future of digital marketing strategies and practices. This conference is sure to be an annual event, providing a much-needed alternative option for those who want the experience of a conference, without the added expense and inconvenience with an in-person event.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/agency-fast-track-2024-virtual-conference-a-resounding-success/

About Agency Fast Track

Agency Fast Track was designed by Agency Owners who, like you, have started from nothing to build a business. Lisa Parziale co-founded her agency in 2011, her plan to escape Corporate America.

Contact Agency Fast Track

1011 Surrey Ln Bldg 200

Flower Mound

Texas 75022

United States

972 979 9316

Website: https://agencyfasttrack.com