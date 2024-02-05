Tract Welcomes Two Industry Veterans Dedicated to Accelerating Responsible Digital Infrastructure

Deep industry expertise, shared vision and personal connection create foundation for Tract’s team success

DENVER, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tract, a developer of master-planned data center parks, today announced key additions to its team of distinguished digital infrastructure experts to help execute its next phase of growth. Nat Sahlstrom has joined as Chief Energy Officer, complementing the recent addition of Jeff Cox as Chief Innovation Officer. Tract is dedicated to innovating new development models to meet the needs of hyperscale data centers by providing speed and certainty for campuses at tomorrow’s scale. These new additions advance Tract’s mission, bringing industry-leading insight into the intersection of energy, platform technology, and networking.



Nat Sahlstrom joins Tract as Chief Energy Officer. Nat has been a leader and innovator in the data center energy infrastructure space since joining Amazon in 2011 as the company's first energy hire. In his 12 years at Amazon, Sahlstrom built a global energy business that is now the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable energy with over 28GW of contracted capacity across 27 countries. He has worked with policy makers and utilities across the world to create commercial and regulatory structures that enable the scalable deployment of highly reliable, sustainable datacenter infrastructure. At Tract, Nat will lead the team focused on securing energy infrastructure, renewable energy, and the strategic transformation of power systems to meet the needs of hyperscale data center campuses of the future.

Jeff Cox is Tract’s Chief Innovation Officer. During his leadership roles at companies like Level 3 Communications, JPMorgan Chase, British Telecom, and Juniper, Jeff played a central role in digital infrastructure design and engineering from the earliest days of the Internet to today. Most recently, Jeff was the General Manager for Infrastructure Planning at Microsoft where over 12+ years he was a key contributor to the growth and maturation of Azure’s Cloud Platform and early designs for artificial intelligence topologies. At Tract, Jeff will be responsible for translating the evolution of data center designs and requirements to infrastructure and site selection decisions.

Both Sahlstrom and Cox will report directly to Tract’s Chief Executive Officer. “There aren’t many people who have had more impact on the evolution of cloud and AI infrastructure deployments over the last decade than Nat and Jeff.” said Grant van Rooyen, Tract CEO and Managing Partner. “Their continued curiosity and passion align with Tract’s conviction that new paradigms are required to execute on an entirely different scale. We are gratified by the vote of confidence from Nat, Jeff, and every new team member in our company.”

Tract is a team of digital infrastructure experts dedicated to accelerating responsible data center growth. Tract acquires, zones, entitles, and develops master-planned data center parks to provide data center end users with speed and certainty. Tract land has access to pre-positioned power, water, and fiber in key markets where hyperscale and wholesale demand is going. Our approach is collaborative with cities and counties to ensure development is targeted for the optimal locations to maximize the revenue and economic development benefits for the community, while being good stewards of the land and minimizing the impact on neighbors. Tract is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with real estate holdings throughout the United States. For more information, visit tract.com.

