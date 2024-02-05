Noname Security’s Michele Shear Recognized as a 2024 CRN Channel Chief

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Michele Shear , Noname’s Vice President - Channels, Americas, to its 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. Every year, the list honors the top IT vendor and distribution executives who play a crucial role in shaping strategy and defining the channel agenda for their respective companies.



Since joining Noname Security in 2021, Michele and her team have made significant strides in growing Noname’s channel-first model, partnership ecosystem and educational offerings. Over the past year, Noname introduced a technical certification program to help build and enhance the skills and expertise of focus partners and established key alliance partnerships with industry leaders such as IBM , Intel , Wiz , and Microsoft . In addition, Michele and Noname’s channel leaders launched a series of in-market workshops, enabling partners to better engage with prospects and generate new sales opportunities.

"Over the past year, Michele has led numerous initiatives to empower our channel partners, enhancing Noname's service delivery and fostering ongoing collaboration for our customers," stated Michael Baker, President of Noname Security. "Beyond driving revenue through channel engagements, Michele exemplifies compassionate leadership, prioritizing equity and inclusion in her team and all her endeavors. We deeply appreciate her commitment to the success and well-being of our channel program."

With 13 years of channel management experience and two decades in enterprise technology, Michele brings a wealth of experience to Noname’s channel strategy from her leading roles at FireEye, Cylance, and Armis. Recognizing the invaluable contribution of channel partners in promoting innovative security solutions, Michele has been instrumental in shaping Noname's channel program into a robust and effective go-to-market strategy that enables partners to capitalize on new revenue opportunities.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

Released annually by CRN, the Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers. CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

