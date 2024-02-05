Three Sophos Executives Named CRN 2024 Channel Chiefs

Honored for Outstanding Channel Contributions and Supporting Solution Provider Success

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named three Sophos executives to its prestigious list of 2024 Channel Chiefs. Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and small business sales; Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances; and Allison Clarke, senior director of global channel strategy and programs, are once again honored for their outstanding contributions to the IT channel and for supporting the success of solution providers.

“Sophos has never been more committed to the channel, and we’re leaning even further into working with our partners to broaden market opportunities and strengthen our synergistic and successful relationships,” said Krause, who is further honored on CRN’s 2024 elite list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for the eighth consecutive year. “There’s tremendous need for channel partners to help protect organizations from persistent active adversaries with 24x7 managed detection and response services and the right mix of products that integrate for optimum defenses. We’re making it easy for partners to fuse their specialized services with Sophos’ industry-best solutions to deliver superior security outcomes to existing and prospective customers.”

Sophos’ robust portfolio of solutions – including Sophos Intercept X, Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Sophos Firewall, and more – are available exclusively through the Sophos Global Partner Program. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) benefit with flexible pricing and management efficiencies through MSP Connect, one of Sophos’ fastest growing programs that supports MSPs in boosting revenue and reducing costs with no minimum commitments or upfront fees.

Offerings are powered by threat intelligence from Sophos X-Ops and are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem. They are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where they share information to automatically respond to threats by isolating infected endpoints, blocking lateral attacker movement and more. Channel partners can also oversee all customer installations, respond to alerts, and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates on the intuitive interface.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. content and executive editor at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

About Sophos

