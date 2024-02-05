TDECU Announces Two New Board Members

TDECU Board Strengthens Expertise to Support Evolving Financial Landscape

Sugar Land, TX, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Texas’ fastest-growing credit union, is preparing for a year of unparalleled growth and improving the Member experience to help people along their financial journeys. Award-winning attorney and technology executive Lavonne Burke, and finance veteran Adam Chibib, have been named to TDECU’s Board of Directors.

Lavonne Burke is a technology executive, award-winning attorney, speaker, author and transformative leader, currently serving as VP at Dell Technologies, where she leads a global legal team focused on multiple levels of security, including IT, privacy/data protection, fraud and security investigations, and more. She is a Houston native and long-time Member who credits TDECU for helping her buy her first home.

“When I graduated law school, banking and mortgage departments told me I was too much of a risk because of my student loan debt,” said Burke. “I thought it was phenomenal that TDECU would look beyond what was on paper and focus on the exact circumstances of the individual.”

Adam Chibib is the Chief Financial Officer for Self Financial, Inc., serving individuals with no credit, or bad credit, by helping them establish and report their credit profile. He has been one of Austin’s leading financial and operational executives for more than 25 years.

“I embraced the opportunity to join the TDECU Board because I often reflect on the difference a credit union once made in my life,” Chibib said. “I purchased all my cars through them, saved my money, received my first credit card, and more. It was a wonderful, empowering experience, and I want to help others discover how credit unions like TDECU can transform its Members' lives.”

TDECU Board Director David Sikora says both Burke and Chibib are an ideal fit for the not-for-profit credit union which is on an accelerated growth trajectory.

“I am very excited to work with Lavonne and Adam, who are both very aware of the benefits of being credit union members and focused on supporting their communities,” said Sikora. “Their knowledge in digital banking and the financial industry will be invaluable as we grow our Membership base both on the ground and online.”

The financial institution is also offering gratitude to two long-term board members who helped make TDECU the largest credit union in Houston.

George Hornback, Jr. has been a TDECU Member since 1977, and served on the board for more than a decade. As a machinist for the Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, he knew the importance of putting Members first and regularly participated in community outreach events. He has served as the Board Secretary since 2008.

Frank Coe was a member of the board for the Bluebonnet Credit Union before it merged with TDECU in 2011. In 2015, Coe joined the TDECU Board of Directors with a focus on innovation and technology, strategic projects management, and risk management.

Frank Coe and George Hornback, Jr. officially retired from the board on December 31, 2023.

