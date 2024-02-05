Chief Risk Officer Jeffrey Morash, CFA, Awarded the DCRO Institute Certificate in Risk Governance®
Jeff's work in the reinsurance world requires keen skills, working with board members and key executives. The knowledge gained in our program will make him even more effective in his work.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jeffrey Morash, CFA, of Bermuda.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Jeff is the Chief Risk Officer for North End Re in Bermuda. North End Re is the reinsurance subsidiary of alternative asset management company Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. In his prior roles, he served as the vice president of group credit analytics and reporting for the Butterfield Group, the vice president of financial risk for Clarien Bank Limited, and an associate in mergers and acquisitions for Brookfield Asset Management. Jeff holds the CFA credential and earned his BCOMM in Finance from Dalhousie University.
"We are pleased to see Jeff’s accomplishment in our program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His work in risk management in the reinsurance world requires keen skills, especially in working with board members and key executives. The knowledge gained in our program will make him even more effective in his work."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The DCRO Institute has done a wonderful job combining world-class lectures with in-depth course materials that span existing and emerging topics. I would strongly encourage the course to other Chief Risk Officers,” said Mr. Morash.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®