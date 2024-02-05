PHILIPPINES, February 5 - Press Release

February 5, 2024 Transcript of Senator Alan Cayetano's Manifestation

Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes

Feb. 5, 2024 Magandang Hapon Mr Chairman again to our esteemed guests we are very very honored to have all of you and parang extended po talaga ang service niyo sa bansa. Everytime you think that you've retired or that you've been given all, you're called back. So thank you for that. Sirs, I think we can really debate on facts. Dapat nga walang debate sa facts kasi fact siya. Pero in a world of false news, alternative facts, nagdi-disagree din tayo sa facts. Especially if it's statistics then hindi siya facts. We definitely have to debate on opinion and it's always good to hear each other's opinion. But I think dapat walang debate sa principle. Kasi hindi mo mababasag o mababali yung principle. You cannot really na magtatanim ako ng mangga and then you expect santol yung bunga. Kasi kung ano ang itanim mo, yun ang iyong, so let me look at it at a different perspective. As a christian, I believe the holy spirit inspired the bible and you cannot amend the bible. So I tell to people if you don't want to believe the bible, I respect you. If you believe other holy books, I respect you. But don't try to amend the bible because that to me is what God wrote. No one is saying don't amend the Constitution because no one said it's not a perfect document. But what is the underlying principle behind the Constitution and why did the makers of the Constitution make it difficult to amend the Constitution? And Sir feel free to correct me after this statement. Correct me or elaborate. Because the underlying principle all throughout history, it started with Adam and Eve, and even before that it started with lucifer who rebelled against God and then Adam and Eve who did not follow God. Nimrod was a brilliant leader and he wanted to erect the Tower of Babel to reach heaven. And the principle was simple, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. So if you're gonna ask me my personal stand, meron pong kapareho nung ating distinguished guests tonight, meron din pong iba. For example po, one thing we are not talking about is the elephant in the room is actually political reforms. I know they are limited here to economic but the reality is people are concerned with regarding political reforms. Ako being married to a mayor, I see the problem with three year term. You get in to office June, ubos na pondo mo, you just finish out the year, the next year is your year, your year to plan. The year after, everyone saying it's the election year na, the year after, ano na. So I would rather have a four year term or a five year term, three year term limit or four year term na walang term limit. I don't know the former mayors here like Senator Win kung anong tingin nila. But the problem is we can't discuss it because everyone is discussing it from the point of view of what's good for them rather for the country. So even if many of our congressmen, mayors, governors are sincere, hindi na sila tatakbo, magre-retire na sila. But -- will say you're thinking about you husband, you're thinking about your wife, you're thinking about your children, diba. Mr. Chairman, the only way I think we can actually amend the Constitution in a way that the preamble describes us as binding together, one thing. Maybe I can end with that, I just wanna read a preamble just to honor not only the Chief Justice Davide but everyone who work on the Constitution. But my point is this po, if we can find a way to amend the Constitution but it is effective ten years from now then I don't think anyone will accuse anyone of us na we are doing this because of power, etc.. Pero kapag next month na yung plebiscite, 2025 na yung plebiscite, come on, everyone's looking kung sino ang malakas na next presidential and if hindi ka presidential pero Cabinet ka or Speaker or SP and you can be prime minister but you cannot be president. I mean, it's normal you name the country people because the principle is power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely that's why the Constitution was made to temper this power in the three branches and to make sure not one powerful group can manipulate our legal system. But let me conclude just Mr. Chairman, I really want to honor everyone who work on the preamble. We, the sovereign Filipino people, imploring the aid of Almighty God, in order to build a just and humane society, and establish a Government that shall embody our ideals and aspirations, promote the common good, conserve and develop our patrimony, and secure to ourselves and our posterity, the blessings of independence and democracy under the rule of law and a regime of truth, justice, freedom, love, equality, and peace, do ordain and promulgate this Constitution. I hope throughout this debate Mr. President, this will guide us kasi opposite ng truth, justice, freedom, love, equality, and peace ang nangyayari ngayon. But I hope Mr. Chief Justice and all our distinguished guests you could elaborate nga on why the Constitution was made very protective that you can't just change it on a whim. I know that's part of a human spirit we don't want to talk about but it's there. So thank you very much Mr. Chairman for this time.