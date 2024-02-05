Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,836 in the last 365 days.

Exco Technologies Limited Announces New Director

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Robbins, Executive Chair of Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy (Tom) J. Skudutis to Exco’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Tom brings a wealth of experience to Exco from his lengthy career in the automotive industry. Beginning as a tool and die/mould maker, Tom subsequently gained over thirty years of experience at Magna International Inc., culminating in his role as the Chief Operating Officer before his recent retirement from full-time activities. In this capacity, he oversaw operations across more than 330 manufacturing locations globally. His tenure at Magna included numerous operational and executive leadership positions, including COO of Magna’s exteriors, interiors, seating, mirrors, and closures units, President of Magna’s body & chassis unit, Vice President of Operations at Cosma and President of Decoma.

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to our Board," said Brian Robbins. "His extensive automotive and technical expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of our customer and supplier base and the technology that underpins our operations, makes him a valuable addition to our team."

Tom will join the Board as an independent director with this appointment bringing the size of the Board to six directors. He is a Canadian resident residing in southern Ontario.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 21 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)

For further information:

Contact:
Darren Kirk, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Exco Technologies Limited Announces New Director

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more