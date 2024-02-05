Eggshell Membrane Market to Hit US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032: IMARC Group

Eggshell Membrane Market Report 2024-2032 by IMARC Group

IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Eggshell Membrane Market Report by Type (Hydrolyzed, Unhydrolyzed), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the eggshell membrane market?

The global eggshell membrane market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2024-2032.

Global Eggshell Membrane Market Trends:

The rising awareness of the benefits of eggshell membranes, particularly for joint health, skin care, and beauty applications is driving demand across health-conscious demographics which represents one of the key factors influencing the growth of the eggshell membrane market across the globe. Innovations in extraction and processing technologies have enhanced the quality and affordability of eggshell membrane products, making them more accessible to a broader audience.

The market is also seeing a surge in applications within the food and beverage industry, where eggshell membranes are being utilized for their nutritional value and functional properties. Furthermore, stringent regulations around waste management have encouraged the egg industry to find value in by-products, such as eggshell membranes, promoting a circular economy approach.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Eggshell Membrane Industry:

Health and Wellness Trend:

The surge in health and wellness consciousness in the eggshell membrane market is primarily fueled by a growing global emphasis on natural and holistic health solutions. As consumers become more informed about the benefits of natural ingredients, there's an increasing preference for products that offer health benefits without synthetic additives. Eggshell membrane, rich in naturally occurring proteins like collagen and hyaluronic acid, is gaining popularity for its potential to improve joint health, reduce inflammation, and enhance skin health. This shift towards natural wellness solutions is further amplified by the aging population seeking effective, natural remedies for age-related issues. Consequently, this heightened health awareness drives the demand for eggshell membrane products in dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic applications, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements in Processing:

The development of advanced processing technologies is a crucial factor driving the eggshell membrane market. These technologies enable efficient separation and purification of the membrane from eggshells, enhancing the quality and consistency of the final product. In addition to this, improved processing methods have also made it possible to extract eggshell membranes cost-effectively, reducing waste and increasing scalability. As a result, the market has seen a proliferation of eggshell membrane products across various applications, from dietary supplements to cosmetics. This technological progress not only supports the market's growth by meeting consumer demand for high-quality, natural ingredients but also aligns with sustainability goals by valorizing what would otherwise be waste products from the egg industry.

Regulatory Support and Sustainability Initiatives:

Regulatory support for sustainable and natural ingredients has significantly impacted the eggshell membrane market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are encouraging the use of natural ingredients in consumer products, which has boosted the demand for eggshell membrane-based products. Additionally, the global push towards sustainability and waste reduction has highlighted the value of utilizing by-products like eggshell membranes. This regulatory environment fosters innovation among companies to explore eco-friendly and sustainable production methods, further driving market growth. In line with this, the eggshell membrane market benefits from this focus on sustainability, as it aligns with the broader industry trends towards circular economy practices, thereby making it an attractive option for companies looking to enhance their environmental credentials.

Eggshell Membrane Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:

• Hydrolyzed

• Unhydrolyzed

The hydrolyzed represents the largest type segment in the eggshell membrane market due to its enhanced bioavailability and ease of integration into various dietary supplements and nutraceutical products.

By Application:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

The food and beverages sector represents the largest application segment in the market, driven by the growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients that offer health benefits, such as improved joint health and skin care.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America emerges as the largest regional market, attributed to the high consumer awareness regarding dietary supplements, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Biova LLC

• Bolise Co. Limited

• Certified Nutraceuticals Inc.

• Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

• Dutch Eggmembrane Protein Powder (DEPP) B.V.

• Eggnovo SL

• Kewpie Corporation

• Microcore Research Labs India Pvt. Ltd.

• Stratum Nutrition

