KT&G Scholarship Foundation signs MOU with BPSDMI of the Indonesian Ministry of Industry

Seoul, South Korea, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- KT&G Scholarship Foundation, a non-profit foundation run by KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea, signed a MOU with the Industrial Human Resources Development Agency(BPSDMI) of the Indonesian Ministry of Industry on January 22nd. Following the MOU, KT&G Scholarship Foundation granted scholarship of approximately Rp 450 million to around 130 students of polytechnic university and academy of communities(AKOM), which is affiliated with BPSDMI.

KT&G Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2008 with the aim of offering stable educational opportunities to the socially disadvantaged students. Since 2018, the foundation has extended its scholarship programs to countries such as Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, and beyond, as part of its commitment to global social responsibility. KT&G scholarship Foundation has been selecting scholarship recipients in Indonesia since 2018 and supported over 930 students with scholarships to date.

In addition to providing scholarship support through the Scholarship Foundation, KT&G is actively involved in various initiatives aimed at supporting Indonesian college students, contributing to the cultivation of future talents in Indonesia.

Since 2017, KT&G has been operating an extracurricular activity community in Indonesia known as 'SangSang Univ.' to expand learning opportunities for Indonesian college students. As part of the 'SangSang Univ.' program, KT&G has established community center for college students, named 'Univ. Zone'. At the 'Univ. Zone', a wide range of classes spanning education, skill improvement, and hobbies are provided free of charge. The classes offered at 'Univ. Zone' include career development training, K-Pop dance, barista, and many more. Furthermore, KT&G has established Korean language school in Surabaya, offering Korean language classes and cultural experience programs to Indonesian students interested in Korean culture. KT&G is also providing classes, such as computer skills training at the KT&G Vocational Training Center, aimed at enhancing the economic self-sufficiency of college students. KT&G's wide range of activities to support Indonesian college students reflect its long-term, sustainable commitment to cultivating future talents in Indonesia, going beyond one-time assistance.

KT&G has also hosted the entrepreneurial training program called 'SangSang Startup School' to foster young entrepreneurs and help them develop essential entrepreneurial skills. Last year's 'SangSang Startup School' focused on the theme of protecting the environment, revitalizing local economy by supporting small business owners, and overcoming educational inequalities. The participants of 'SangSang Startup School' went through idea competition, entrepreneurial classes, and mentoring sessions, and 15 finalist teams were selected to pitch their entrepreneurial idea on IR Pitching Day, marking the final round of the program. All of the 15 finalist teams were granted cash prizes and gifts, as well as feedback from experienced entrepreneurs. The final winning team was awarded with Rp 47 million.

KT&G has been operating a local subsidiary in Indonesia from 2011 and since then, the company has actively engaged in various social contribution activities, contributing to the development of local communities of Indonesia. KT&G is also committed to job creation in Indonesia, as it employees approximately 5,000 local employees.

"As a company operating business in Indonesia, KT&G will remain committed to ongoing social contribution activities in Indonesia and keep nurturing future generations of the country," said the spokesman of KT&G.

