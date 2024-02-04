NA Chairman signs to attest revised laws

VIETNAM, February 4 - HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vượng Đình Huệ has recently signed to attest the revised Land Law and the revised Law on Credit Institutions.

The amended laws were officially passed on January 18, as part of the 15th NA’s 5th extraordinary session.

The revised Land Law saw 432 out of the 477 NA deputies present at the session voting in favour, or 87.63 per cent of the total number of legislators.

Consisting of 16 chapters and 260 articles, this law specifies the land ownership regime, rights, and responsibilities of the state representing the collective ownership of the people over land.

It also addresses unified land management, land use and management regimes, as well as the rights and obligations of citizens and land users regarding land within the country’s territory.

The amended law, except for some of its specific provisions, will come into force on January 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the amended Law on Credit Institutions sailed through the legislature with 450 yes votes, or 91.28 per cent of the total NA deputies.

The law, comprising 15 chapters and 210 articles, will be effective from July 1 this year.

It outlines provisions regarding credit institutions’ establishment, organisation, operations, early intervention, special control, restructuring, dissolution, and bankruptcy. It also addresses the establishment, organisation, operations, early intervention, dissolution, and termination of activities of branches of foreign banks.

Additionally, the law covers the establishment and operations of representative offices in Việt Nam of foreign credit institutions and other foreign organisations engaged in banking activities. It further regulates the handling of bad debts and collateral assets of bad debts held by credit institutions, branches of foreign banks, and organisations fully owned by the State with the functions of buying, selling, and handling debts. — VNS