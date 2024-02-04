PHILIPPINES, February 4 - Press Release

February 4, 2024 Gatchalian: 2024 budget allots P300 million for nutritionally at-risk mothers, children To help address children's nutrition woes, which affect their performance in school, P300 million has been allocated under the 2024 national budget for evidence-based nutrition interventions during the early years, Senator Win Gatchalian said. These interventions, which seek to complement the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP), target nutritionally at-risk pregnant mothers and children below 5 years old in fifth- and sixth-class municipalities that exhibit more than 15% stunting rates. The PMNP is a four-year project led by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which implements nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions across various local government units. In its report titled "Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education," the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) flagged that, at 26.7%, the Philippines has one of the highest prevalence of stunting among children under five years old in the world. The global average is 22.3%. It was the EDCOM that proposed the funding for the nutritionally at-risk mothers and children under the 2024 budget. "Isa sa mga naging rekomendasyon ng EDCOM II para sa taong 2024 ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mga ina at batang nasa peligro ang kalusugan. Patuloy nating pagsisikapan na tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kabataan pagdating sa nutrisyon, lalo na't may malawak na epekto ito sa kanilang kakayahang matuto at magkaroon ng magandang buhay," said Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson of EDCOM II. The EDCOM II also pointed out that nutrition-specific interventions in the Philippines for children below five have been fragmented, with low coverage and weak targeting. While the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act (Republic Act No. 11037) mandates the DSWD to feed only malnourished children, the agency's feeding program feeds all children in day care centers. Data from the Department of Education (DepEd) also showed that 30% of children who take part in the school-based feeding program fall back to becoming "wasted" and "severely wasted." In the long run, Gatchalian pressed the importance of mobilizing local government units (LGUs) in the delivery of nutrition and feeding programs. He filed the Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029), aiming to strengthen the quality and delivery of early childhood care and development (ECCD) programs. It also seeks to broaden the responsibilities of LGUs when it comes to early childhood education. Gatchalian: P300 milyon nakalaan para sa nutrisyon ng mga bata at ina Upang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan sa nutrisyon ng mga bata, may P300 milyon sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget na inilaan para sa mga programang pang-nutrisyon sa murang edad, ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian. Layon ng mga programang ito na sabayan ang Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) at tutukan ang mga fifth- at sixth-class municipalities na may stunting rates na mahigit 15%. Magiging benepisyaryo ng mga programang ito ang nagbubuntis na nasa peligro ang estado ng nutrisyon at mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang. Ang PMNP ay isang proyekto na tatagal ng apat na taon at pinangungunahan ng Department of Health (DOH) at Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) upang tutukan ang nutrisyon sa iba't ibang mga local government units (LGUs). Sa ulat na pinamagatang Miseducation: The Failed System of Philippine Education," pinuna ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) na kung ihahambing sa 22.3% na global average, ang Pilipinas ang isa sa may pinakamaraming limang-taong gulang na batang apektado ng stunting (26.7%). Ang EDCOM II ang nagpanukala ng pondo para sa mga ina at batang may matinding pangangailangan sa nutrisyon. "Isa sa mga naging rekomendasyon ng EDCOM II para sa taong 2024 ang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mga ina at batang nasa peligro ang kalusugan. Patuloy nating pagsisikapan na tugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kabataan pagdating sa nutrisyon, lalo na't may malawak na epekto ito sa kanilang kakayahang matuto at magkaroon ng magandang buhay," ani Gatchalian, Co-Chairperson ng EDCOM II. Pinuna rin ng EDCOM II na hindi tuloy-tuloy, mababa ang coverage, at hindi epektibo ang targeting ng mga programang pang-nutrisyon para sa mga batang wala pang limang taong gulang. Bagama't nakasaad sa Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act (Republic Act No. 11037) na mandato ng DSWD na pakainin lamang ang mga batang malnourished, pinapakain pa rin ng feeding program ng ahensya ang lahat ng mga bata sa mga day care centers. Lumalabas naman sa datos ng Department of Education (DepEd) na 30% ng mga batang lumalahok sa school-based feeding program ang bumabalik sa pagiging "wasted" at "severely wasted." Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang mahalagang papel ng mga LGU sa paghahatid ng mga programa para sa feeding at nutrisyon. Inihain niya ang Basic Education and Early Childhood Education Alignment Act (Senate Bill No. 2029) na layong patatagin at iangat ang paghahatid at kalidad ng mga programa para sa early childhood care and development (ECCD). Layon din ng naturang panukala na palawigin ang papel ng mga LGU pagdating sa ECCD.