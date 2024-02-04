Newgen Software Releases its Cloud Content Management Accelerator on Guidewire Marketplace
Newgen's robust content services cloud platform is designed to streamline content lifecycle management, ensuring the secure archival of content and fostering real-time collaboration while prioritizing privacy and security. Seamlessly integrated with the Guidewire Cloud Platform, Newgen's platform establishes a vital link between essential documents and claims data, as well as policy information. This integration simplifies document access and management, further elevating the capabilities of Guidewire's cloud-based solutions.
With Newgen's Contextual Content Services Cloud platform, Guidewire customers receive:
- All benefits of cloud Enterprise Content Management integrated with Guidewire Cloud Platform
- Greater customer experience
- Increase in productivity of key resources like underwriting and claims officers
- Faster turnaround time with easy access to information
- Enhanced user productivity and better decision-making
- Increased collaboration among key stakeholders, and
- Better compliance with regulatory requirements.
This partnership also represents a significant milestone in delivering enhanced functionality to the insurance industry, providing a seamless and secure experience for users of ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud. With Newgen's innovative Ready for Guidewire cloud accelerators now available, insurance professionals can expect improved efficiency and productivity in managing critical documents, ultimately delivering superior service to their clients.
About Newgen
Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, communication management, and AI/ML capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.
