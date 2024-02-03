SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. - INSP

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire Medical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether Inspire Medical and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 20, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Inspire Medical securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

On November 7, 2023, Inspire Medical issued a press release announcing disappointing earnings results for the third quarter of 2023—its first reported revenue miss since becoming a public company in 2018. In the press release, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) advised that in tracking the results of the Company’s pilot program (the “Acceleration Program”), which was designed to facilitate customers’ receiving prior authorizations from doctors for the Company’s products and, in turn, increase demand for the Company’s “Inspire therapy” implantable device, “we observed a decline in prior authorization submissions for patients seeking Inspire therapy.

After recognizing this trend, we reinvigorated our efforts to facilitate patient access to Inspire therapy by more closely engaging with our customers with the prior authorization submission process . . . to assure consistency and accuracy of submissions.”

Further, Inspire Medical admitted that it had started to “track” problems with the Acceleration Program in the second quarter of 2023, including a decrease in the number of prior authorization submissions for the Inspire therapy, and “recogniz[ed] this trend early in the third quarter”—i.e., as early as July 1, 2023. Indeed, the Company’s CEO explained that prior to the Company’s second quarter 2023 earnings call on August 2, 2023, “we had strong confirmation” of the problems with the Acceleration Program, and “we realized we needed to take some corrective action.”



On this news, Inspire Medical’s stock price fell $31.79 per share, or nearly 20%, to close at $129.65 per share on November 8, 2023.

