VIETNAM, February 3 - MOSCOW — Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk has penned an article underscoring the role played by the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) in Việt Nam's national construction and development, as the party marks the 94th founding anniversary.

Trofimchuk asserts that within less than a century since its establishment in 1930, the CPV has evolved into a development factor, ensuring the stability and security of not only Việt Nam but also Southeast Asia and the wider global community.

Nowadays, Việt Nam has become a trailblazer with unique characteristics and unparalleled perseverance in carrying out its plans. This is why the CPV stands out in the general context, including within socialist systems, he wrote, adding that under the leadership of the CPV, Việt Nam's political situation remains stable amid escalating global uncertainties. This stability, coupled with a skilled workforce, has transformed Việt Nam's economy into a magnet for leading global manufacturing companies.

According to him, Việt Nam's balanced position in international political relations is becoming a model for many countries. Vietnam has shared its experiences at prestigious international forums as well as multilateral organisations as an active member, from ASEAN to the United Nations.

The visits to Hà Nội by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden in 2023 underscored Việt Nam's position in the contemporary world. Việt Nam has truly become a focal point of regional events, playing a crucial role in addressing the tasks and issues that Asia and the world are facing, including not only political matters but also infrastructure and transportation issues. This demonstrates that the CPV serves as a foundation of Việt Nam's reputation.

About the fight against corruption in the country, Trofimchuk mentioned several serious and complex corruption-related cases that have been investigated and strictly prosecuted. The actions of law enforcement agencies have instilled confidence in the Government and Party leadership at all levels, among both the people and partner countries, forming a foundation for trust in Vietnam as a strategic and reliable partner in future projects.

He expressed admiration for Việt Nam's economic indicators despite external instability and accompanying challenges, noting that Việt Nam's economy continued to achieve a growth rate of above 5 per cent, and rice exports surpassed 8 million tonnes in 2023, with a value of nearly US$4.7 billion, the highest level since 2009. Foreign direct investment hit an all-high since 2020, while trade surplus exceeded $26 billion for the eighth consecutive year.

In conclusion, Trofimchuk asserted that through every challenge and triumph, the CPV has presented not only the Vietnamese people but the world at large with a model of building a successful socialist State. Unwavering in its commitment, the CPV has adapted to the spirit of the times while remaining faithful to its foundational principles, such as the milestone year of 1986 which laid the groundwork for Việt Nam's 'đổi mới' process, with reform policies that have strengthened and developed the State. — VNS