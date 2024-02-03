Flash News: OKX Web3 Partners with De.Fi for Exclusive 5,000 USDT Giveaway

SINGAPORE, Feb. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced an exclusive 5,000 USDT giveaway in collaboration with De.Fi, the innovative DeFi platform striving to make DeFi accessible for everyone.



From February 2 to February 12, OKX Wallet users can participate in the Web3 giveaway campaign to win a share of the 5,000 USDT prize pool provided by De.Fi. To join, users simply need to follow the official OKX Web3 and De.Fi Twitter accounts, retweet the giveaway post, sign up on the De.Fi platform, enter the campaign on De.Fi, and claim their OAT on the OKX Wallet Web3 Giveaway page.

50 lucky winners will be randomly selected by Galxe to receive 100 USDT each from De.Fi. The decentralized finance revolution continues to gather momentum, promising expanded access and new opportunities. As a pioneer in making decentralized finance easy and accessible, De.Fi shares OKX Wallet’s commitment to onboarding the next billion crypto users.

To learn more about the giveaway, visit https://galxe.com/OKXWEB3/campaign/GCXZytw4aa

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

