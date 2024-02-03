Explosive Growth : Military Robots Market Expected to Reach USD 34.6 Billion by 2030 with a 7.4% CAGR

Military Robots Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Military Robots Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Application (Combat Support, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Others), Mode of Operation (Human Operated and Autonomous), and Platform (Airborne Robots, Land Robots, and Marine Robots): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

The global military robots market was valued at $17,556.51 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $34,618.14 million in 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BAE Systems plc,

Elbit Systems Ltd.,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.,

Rheinmetall AG,

SAAB AB,

Thales Group

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global military robots market share in North America region in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient autonomous systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of military robots, along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others.

By application, the market is categorized into combat support, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and others. The combat support segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a military robot by defense forces to assist in combat operations throughout the globe.

By mode of operation, the military robots market is bifurcated into human operated and autonomous. The human operated segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for human operated robots as it involves the unmanned feature and human intelligence capabilities.

By platform, the military robots market is bifurcated into airborne robots, land robots, and marine robots. The land robots segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, as they offer high efficiency, lethality and reliability in a combat situation.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By application, the combat support segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By platform, the land robots segment is projected to lead the global military robots market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to airborne and marine robots segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

