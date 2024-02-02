Submit Release
News Search

There were 550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,872 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces $350 million Settlement with Multinational Marketing Firm Publicis Over Role in Opioid Epidemic

MAINE, February 2 - Back to current news.

February 2, 2024
Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

Contact: Danna Hayes 

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

 

 

 

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces $350 million Settlement with Multinational Marketing Firm Publicis Over Role in Opioid Epidemic

 

 

 

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey today announced a $350 million national settlement with Publicis Health to resolve investigations into the global marketing and communications firm’s role in the prescription opioid crisis. Maine will receive over $1.8 million from the settlement to help address the opioid crisis.

 

Filings describe how Publicis’ work contributed to the crisis by helping Purdue Pharma and other opioid manufacturers market and sell opioids. Court documents detail how Publicis acted as Purdue’s agency of record for all its branded opioid drugs, including OxyContin, even developing sales tactics that relied on farming data from recordings of personal health-related in-office conversations between patients and providers. The company was also instrumental in Purdue’s decision to market OxyContin to providers on patient’s electronic health records. 

 

“Publicis worked to ensure that Purdue’s products ended up in more hands, addicting more of our citizens,” said Attorney General Frey. “It made money off the opioid crisis we now face and we are holding them accountable to pay for these harms.” 

 

In agreeing to the terms of the settlement, Publicis recognized the harm its conduct caused, and the agreement will give communities hit hardest by the opioid crisis more financial support for treatment and recovery, building lasting infrastructure, and saving lives. The company will also disclose on a public website thousands of internal documents detailing its work for opioid companies like Purdue Pharma and will stop accepting client work related to opioid-based Schedule II or Schedule III controlled substances.

 

 

 

Today’s filing is the latest action Frey has taken to combat the opioid crisis and to hold accountable those responsible for creating and fueling the crisis. To date, Maine has brought in over $34 million in legal settlements with drug manufacturers and others for their roles in the crisis. 

 

Colorado led the multistate group during this investigation and was joined on an executive committee by the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, and Vermont. They are joined by the attorneys general from all states, territories, and the District of Columbia. 

 

###

You just read:

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces $350 million Settlement with Multinational Marketing Firm Publicis Over Role in Opioid Epidemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more