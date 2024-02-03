RELEASE: Kalani High School Wins 2024 Hawai’i LifeSmarts State Competition

News Releases Posted on Feb 2, 2024 in BREG

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 2, 2024

KALANI HIGH SCHOOL WINS 2024 HAWAIʻI LIFESMARTS STATE COMPETITION

HONOLULU – Team Kalani 4.2 from Kalani High School has won the 2024 Hawaiʻi LifeSmarts State Competition, organized by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Business Registration and Insurance Divisions and the Hawaiʻi Credit Union League (HCUL). The competition took place today at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Campus Center Ballroom.

The competition tests students on their knowledge of personal finance, health and safety, the environment, technology, and consumer rights and responsibilities. Following the preliminary online portion of the competition, top scoring teams from Kalani, Maryknoll and Waipahu High Schools were invited to compete in today’s in-person competition, where they tested their skills through an assessment test, “speed smarts” activity, and gameshow-style buzzer rounds.

As the 2024 state champions, the Kalani 4.2 team will go on to represent Hawaiʻi at the National LifeSmarts Competition in San Diego, California from April 18 – 21, 2024. Members of the team are: Brandon Tran (team captain), Andy Chen, Jiaorong (Michelle) He, Kyla Iglesia, and Mason Vuong. The team was coached by Mike Zane.

“As we celebrate 20 years of sponsoring the LifeSmarts Program in Hawaiʻi, we are so proud of all the students who dedicate their time and effort in participating in this program, and we congratulate Kalani High School as it advances to the National Competition,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando. “Mahalo to our staff, volunteers, and community partners for their generous contributions toward making this a successful program that helps our local students prepare for the ‘real world.’”

Visit www.LifeSmartsHawaii.com for more information.

LifeSmarts is a national consumer education program that prepares students to enter the real world as smart consumers, by teaching them the skills needed to succeed in today’s global marketplace. The program is run by the National Consumers League and sponsored locally by the DCCA Business Registration and Insurance Divisions, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Credit Union League.

