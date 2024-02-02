CVGW LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Calavo Growers, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – CVGW

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) resulting from allegations that Calavo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Calavo’s securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22333 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On January 17, 2024, Calavo issued a press release announcing it would file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2023. In addition, Calavo stated “[t]he Company’s internal audit process identified to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors certain matters that the Board of Directors determined after fiscal year end merited enhanced evaluation. The Board of Directors promptly established a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) to evaluate these matters, and if it deemed appropriate, commence an investigation. The Special Committee, with the assistance of outside counsel, commenced an internal investigation into these matters. As part of this internal investigation, the Special Committee determined that certain matters relating to the Company’s operations in Mexico merited further investigation in connection with the completion of the Company’s financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2023.”

On this news, Calavo’s stock price fell $2.48 per share, or 8.54%, to close at $26.57 per share on January 17, 2024.

Then, on January 31, 2024, Calavo issued a press release announcing the Special Committee’s investigation results. The press release stated that “certain of those matters related to the Company’s operations in Mexico raised potential issues under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (“FCPA”). The Company has voluntarily disclosed this ongoing internal investigation to the SEC and the Department of Justice (“DOJ”), and the Company intends to fully cooperate with the SEC and the DOJ in connection with these matters.”

On this news, Calavo’s stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 6.09%, to close at $24.50 per share on February 1, 2024.

