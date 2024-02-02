Ionic Inflation Protection ETF, CPII, NAV Restated

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Ionic Inflation Protection ETF (CPII) on January 9, 2024, contained an error of greater than 1%. CPII’s NAV was restated effective as of February 2, 2024.



ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment Ionic Inflation Protection ETF CPII $19.20 $19.68 2.4%



The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for CPII.

Valerie Ludorf 212.294.8500