Submit Release
News Search

There were 624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,930 in the last 365 days.

SiriusPoint Announces Dividend on Series B Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), an international specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced that the Board of Directors of SiriusPoint Ltd. approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its 8.00% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B, $0.10 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference per share payable on February 29, 2024 to Series B shareholders of record as of February 14, 2024.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents within our Insurance & Services segment. With over $3.0 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information please visit www.siriuspt.com

SiriusPoint Contacts

Investor Relations
Dhruv Gahlaut, Head of Investor Relations and Chief Strategy Officer
Dhruv.gahlaut@siriuspt.com 
+44 7514 659 918

Media
Sarah Hills, Rein4ce
Sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk 
+ 44 7718882011


Primary Logo

You just read:

SiriusPoint Announces Dividend on Series B Preference Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more