Marimaca Announces GC and CSO Transition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) announces changes to its executive management team with Laura Rich stepping down from her role as the Company’s General Counsel (“GC”), Company Secretary and Chief Sustainability Officer (“CSO”). This will support the Company’s strategy to transition these roles to a permanent presence in Chile.

Ms. Rich has served as Marimaca’s GC since April 2021 and subsequently its CSO. During this time Laura has focused on the progression of Marimaca’s compliance, legal, regulatory and ethics programs as well as its sustainability objectives and agenda. In addition, Ms. Rich has acted as an integral part of the Company’s leadership team and has helped it to achieve and execute a number of core strategic financings and milestones, to support the Company as it continues towards development. The Company would like to thank her for her contributions.

Hayden Locke, President and CEO of Marimaca Copper Corp. states:

“We would like to thank Laura for her valuable contributions over the last 3 years, particularly with the development of our sustainability agenda, and the guidance she has provided to support the execution of a number of fundamental strategic objectives. As we move closer to production, we are embarking on the process of building out our local business capabilities, including local appointments in several key senior management positions.”

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock

+44 (0) 207 920 3150

Emily Moss / Adam Baynes

marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.