Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,009 in the last 365 days.

Auditor DiZoglio Releases Audit of Bristol County Sheriff’s Office 

BostonToday, State Auditor Diana DiZoglio released an audit of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), examining the period of July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. This audit reviewed BCSO’s internal control plan, policies, and procedures and conducted site visits to interview BCSO’s management team.

Our audit found that BCSO did not have effective monitoring controls for its sick call process. If BCSO does not ensure that Sick Call/Medical Encounter Request Forms (MERFs) contain all information and are triaged on time, then there is a higher-than-acceptable risk that some inmates may not have their healthcare issues properly resolved in a timely manner or at all, which BCSO is required by law to follow.  

“Across state government, our audits help to identify where there may be deficiencies, a lack of oversight, or an opportunity to improve procedures,” said Auditor DiZoglio. “BCSO is taking measures to address our concerns and is utilizing additional monitoring processes. We recognize the BSCO’s newly stated commitment to improving mental health screening techniques and providing additional training for suicide prevention.”

###

You just read:

Auditor DiZoglio Releases Audit of Bristol County Sheriff’s Office 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more