ACC Issues Principles to Support Growth of Bio-based Plastics Innovation in U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC (February 2, 2024) – America’s Plastic Makers® are working to reduce reliance on fossil-based raw materials and take advantage of more recycled and bio-based feedstocks. This presents an exciting opportunity to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions in plastic manufacturing.

The American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division (ACC) today released a set of principles and definitions to promote policies that support responsible growth of commercially available and viable bio-based plastic production and bolster solutions that can help U.S. companies reach their sustainability goals more rapidly.

“Moving to more recycled and renewable materials for plastic production is gaining traction among product manufacturers, brands and retailers, and with policymakers on Capitol Hill,” says Ross Eisenberg, president of America’s Plastic Makers. “Our principles help demonstrate plastic makers’ support for bio-based production and use of renewable resources.”

Plastic makers share a deep-rooted commitment to designing products and processes that benefit people and the planet. This commitment includes helping to achieve priorities set forth in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Biden administration’s “Bold Goals.”

America’s Plastic Makers have set an ambitious goal for 100% of U.S plastic packaging to be reused, recycled or recovered by 2040, and support creation of federal policy for 30% of all U.S. plastic packaging to be made from recycled plastic by 2030.

ACC’s Principles for the Incorporation of Bio-Based Plastics in Manufacturing is the basis for a fact sheet and Policy Statement that will be used for education and advocacy.