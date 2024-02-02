More designated French language services available

CANADA, February 2 - The provincial government has added 21 new designated services under the French Language Services Act to give French-speaking Islanders better access to services in their language.

These services fall under the departments of Education and Early Years, Health and Wellness, and Transport and Infrastructure, as well as Health PEI, and are available through the Prince Edward Island Government website.

“We are pleased to have an additional 21 designated services added this year, doubling the total number of services previously available. This is just one example of our continued commitment to support the Acadian and Francophone community in our province.” - Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs, Gilles Arsenault

With the addition of these 21 services, a total of 40 services have been designated under the French Language Services Act since it came into effect in 2013.

Backgrounder

Here are the 21 new designated services under the French Language Services Act:

Department of Education and Early Years

Online process to do any of the following:

request a referral to a student well-being team;

submit compliments or complaints respecting student well-being teams;

apply for confirmation of completion of the PEI School Administrator’s Leadership Program or equivalent;

apply for a teacher’s license (academic);

apply for verification of eligibility as a substitute teacher;

apply for regular educational assistant authorization;

apply for certification under the Early Learning and Child Care Act.

Department of Health and Wellness

Online process to do any of the following:

apply for the nursing student summer employment program;

register as an organ or tissue donor.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure

online application for a personalized license plate

reporting a road or traffic problem by email or text (SMS) message

Health PEI

Online process to do any of the following: