AB1042 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 20.255 (2) (fu), 48.78 (2) (L), 49.32 (6m), 69.20 (3) (h), 103.005 (14m), 115.7915 (8m), 118.30 (2) (b) 5., 118.301 (3) (c), 118.33 (6) (c), 118.38 (4), 118.60 (title) and (1) (am), 118.60 (2) (a) 1. b., c. and d., 118.60 (2) (a) 2., 118.60 (2) (a) 3., 118.60 (2) (a) 6. c. and d., 118.60 (2) (a) 7. a., 118.60 (2) (ag) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (ag) 1. b. and c., 118.60 (2) (ag) 2. a., 118.60 (2) (ag) 2. b., 118.60 (2) (ag) 4., 118.60 (2) (be), (bm) and (bs), 118.60 (3) (ar), 118.60 (3) (b), 118.60 (3) (c), 118.60 (3) (d), 118.60 (4) (bg) 1., 2. and 4., 118.60 (4) (bg) 5., 118.60 (4v), 118.60 (6m) (intro.) and (a) (intro.) and (b), 118.60 (7) (am) 2m. c., 118.60 (7) (b) (intro.) and 2m., 118.60 (7) (d) (intro.) and 3., 118.60 (12), 119.23, 119.23 (2) (ag) 1. b. and c., 119.23 (2) (ag) 2. b., 121.08 (4) (b) 1. and 3. and 938.78 (2) (L); to renumber 118.60 (6p) (a) 2.; to renumber and amend 118.60 (1) (intro.), (ab), (ad), (af), (ag), (bn), (c), (cm), (d) and (g), 118.60 (2) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (2) (a) 1. a., 118.60 (2) (a) 4., 118.60 (2) (a) 5., 118.60 (2) (a) 6. a., 118.60 (2) (a) 6. b., 118.60 (2) (a) 7. b., 118.60 (2) (a) 7. c., 118.60 (2) (a) 8., 118.60 (2) (a) 9., 118.60 (2) (ag) 1., 118.60 (2) (ag) 2. c., 118.60 (2) (ag) 5., 118.60 (2) (ar), 118.60 (2) (c) 1., 118.60 (2) (c) 2., 118.60 (2) (d), 118.60 (3) (a) (intro.), 118.60 (3) (a) 1m., 2m., 3., 4. and 5., 118.60 (3m) (a), 118.60 (3m) (am), 118.60 (3m) (b), 118.60 (3m) (c), 118.60 (4) (a), 118.60 (4) (bg) 3., 118.60 (4) (c), 118.60 (4d) (a), 118.60 (4d) (b), 118.60 (4m), 118.60 (4r), 118.60 (4s), 118.60 (5), 118.60 (6), 118.60 (6m) (a) 1. to 9., 118.60 (6m) (bm), 118.60 (6m) (c), 118.60 (6m) (d), 118.60 (6p) (a) 1., 118.60 (6p) (b), 118.60 (7) (ad) 1., 118.60 (7) (ad) 2., 118.60 (7) (ad) 3., 118.60 (7) (ag), 118.60 (7) (am) 1m., 118.60 (7) (am) 2m. b., 118.60 (7) (am) 3., 118.60 (7) (an), 118.60 (7) (b) 1., 118.60 (7) (b) 2., 118.60 (7) (b) 3., 118.60 (7) (b) 3m., 118.60 (7) (b) 4. to 6., 118.60 (7) (c), 118.60 (7) (d) 1. a., 118.60 (7) (d) 1. b., 118.60 (7) (dr), 118.60 (7) (e), 118.60 (7) (em) 1. and 2., 118.60 (7) (g), 118.60 (7) (h), 118.60 (7m) (a) (intro.), 1. and 2., (b) and (c), 118.60 (9), 118.60 (9m), 118.60 (10) (a) (intro.), 1., 2., 3., 5., 6., 7. and 8., 118.60 (10) (am), 118.60 (10) (ar), 118.60 (10) (b), 118.60 (10) (c), 118.60 (10) (d) and 118.60 (11); to consolidate, renumber and amend 118.60 (2) (ag) 1. (intro.) and a., 118.60 (6p) (intro.) and (a) (intro.), 118.60 (7) (am) 2m. (intro.) and a., 118.60 (7) (b) 7. a. and b., 119.23 (2) (ag) 1. (intro.) and a. and 121.08 (4) (b) (intro.) and 2.; to amend 20.255 (1) (j), 20.255 (2) (fr), 20.255 (2) (fv), 39.51 (2), 39.51 (3) (e), 39.51 (4) (intro.), 49.83, 115.28 (54m), 115.364 (1) (am), 115.383 (1) (c), 115.383 (2) (intro.), 115.383 (3) (b), 115.383 (4), 115.383 (5), 115.385 (2), 115.385 (3) (intro.), 115.385 (3) (b), 115.385 (4), 115.39 (1) (b) 2., 115.39 (3) (a) 2. b., 115.7915 (4m) (e) 2., 115.7915 (6) (e), 115.7915 (6) (i), 115.7915 (6) (k), 118.015 (1m) (c) and (d), 118.015 (5), 118.124 (1) (a), 118.125 (4), 118.30 (1g) (a) 3., 118.30 (1g) (a) 4., 118.30 (1s) (intro.), 118.30 (1s) (a), 118.30 (1s) (b), 118.30 (1s) (bm), 118.30 (1s) (c), 118.30 (1s) (cm), 118.30 (1s) (d), 118.30 (1t), 118.30 (2) (b) 1., 118.30 (2) (b) 2., 118.30 (2) (b) 6., 118.30 (5m), 118.301 (3) (d), 118.301 (4) (a), 118.33 (1) (f) 2m., 118.33 (1) (f) 2r., 118.33 (1) (f) 3., 118.33 (1m) (a) 1., 118.33 (1m) (a) 2. a., 118.33 (1m) (a) 2. b., 118.33 (1m) (a) 3., 118.33 (1m) (b), 118.33 (6) (cr), 118.40 (2r) (e) 2p. a., 118.56 (1), 118.57 (1), 118.57 (2), 118.60 (2) (a) 3. a., 118.60 (2) (ag) 2. a., 118.60 (2) (ag) 4., 118.60 (2) (ar), 119.23 (2) (a) 3., 119.23 (2) (ag) 2. a., 119.23 (2) (ag) 4., 119.23 (2) (ar), 119.33 (2) (b) 3. c., 119.46 (1), 119.9002 (2) (d) 3. (intro.), 121.07 (2) (b), 121.085, 121.137 (2), 121.91 (2m) (c) 1., 121.91 (2m) (c) 4., 121.91 (2m) (d) 1., 121.91 (2m) (d) 4., 121.91 (4) (n) 1., 146.89 (1) (d) 2., 146.89 (1) (g) 3. and 938.49 (2) (b); to repeal and recreate 115.7915 (1) and 115.7915 (2) (c); and to create 115.001 (3t), 115.7915 (2) (i), 115.7915 (2m), 115.7915 (4) (c), 115.7915 (4m) (g), 115.7915 (6) (em), 115.7915 (6) (L), 115.7915 (6) (m), 115.7915 (6) (n), 115.7915 (8) (am), 115.7915 (8) (ap), subchapter I (title) of chapter 118 [precedes 118.001], 118.60 (2) (ag) 2. c., subchapter II (title) of chapter 118 [precedes 118.70], 118.70 (3), (6), (7), (8), (9), (11), (12), (16), (17), (18) and (20), 118.71, 118.72 (title), 118.72 (1) (b), 118.72 (1) (c), 118.72 (2), 118.72 (3) (title), 118.72 (3) (d), 118.72 (4), 118.73 (title) and (1), 118.74 (title), 118.74 (3) (title), 118.74 (3) (a) 2., 118.74 (3) (b) 2., 118.74 (4) (title), 118.75 (title), 118.75 (2), 118.75 (3) (intro.), 118.76 (title) and (2) (title), 118.76 (1) (a) 1. and 2., 118.76 (4), 118.76 (5), 118.76 (7), 118.77 (title), 118.77 (1) (b), 118.77 (1) (d), 118.77 (2) (b) to (e), 118.78 (title), 118.78 (1) (intro.), 118.79 (title), 118.79 (5), 118.80 (title), 118.80 (4) (a) and (b), 118.80 (9) (title), 118.80 (9) (d) 2., 118.81 (title), 118.81 (1) (title), 118.81 (1) (c), 118.81 (2) (title), 118.82 (title), 118.82 (4) (title), 118.83 (title), 118.83 (2) (title), 118.84 (title), 118.84 (1), 118.84 (2) (title), 118.84 (4) (title), 118.84 (4) (a) 1., 118.84 (7), 118.85 (title) and (3) (title), 118.87 (6) and 119.23 (2) (ag) 2. c. of the statutes; Relating to: combining the choice programs and granting rule-making authority. AB1042 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-02-02

