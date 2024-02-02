Submit Release
AB1061 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to amend 255.15 (4); and to create 255.15 (3) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: public health campaign for prevention of tobacco and electronic cigarette use, grants to organizations working on youth vaping and cessation services, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

