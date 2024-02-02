WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to renumber and amend 175.51 (1m) (a); to amend 165.785 (2m) (a) 1. and 2., 165.785 (2m) (b), 175.51 (title) and 175.51 (1m) (b); and to create 175.51 (1m) (a) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: expanding alerts for missing adults to include certain missing children. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1066
You just read:
AB1066 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-02-02
