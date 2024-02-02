Submit Release
AB1067 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-02-02

WISCONSIN, February 2 - An Act to repeal 8.05 (1), 8.05 (3) (c), 8.05 (4) (d), 8.50 (3) (d), 11.1205 (1) (a) 3. and 60.24 (3) (b); and to amend 8.05 (3) (a), 8.05 (4) (a), 8.05 (6), 8.10 (3) (ks), 8.11 (1m) (a), 10.06 (3) (bm), 11.0101 (1) (a) 2., 19.42 (3s), 19.42 (4), 19.43 (4), 61.193 (2), 117.22 (2) (d), 120.06 (6) (a), 120.06 (6) (b) 2., 120.06 (6) (b) 3., 120.06 (6) (b) 4. and 120.06 (7) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: the filing of nomination papers by certain candidates for local elective office. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

