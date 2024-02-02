TeamHealth launches new value-based care initiative, TeamACO

TeamACO is one of the largest accountable care organizations focusing on care delivery for post-acute care patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamHealth, the leading physician practice in the United States, today announced the creation of TeamACO, an accountable care organization dedicated to meeting the distinct healthcare needs of more than 17,000 post-acute care patients across the U.S.

Approved in January by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as part of the Medicare Shared Savings Program, TeamACO’s focus is collaborative care coordination in post-acute care.

“TeamACO strongly advances TeamHealth’s post-acute care services and furthers our commitment to unsurpassed clinical quality,” Leif Murphy, TeamHealth chief executive officer said. “In addition, leadership in this model of care positions TeamHealth for the future, aligning with CMS's goal for all Medicare beneficiaries to be in an accountable care or value-based program by 2030.”

TeamACO will enhance advance care planning, work to reduce readmissions, and evaluate for gradual dose reductions to optimize long-term health outcomes for thousands of Medicare enrollees in more than 30 states. Leveraging TeamHealth’s strengths across the care continuum, this targeted approach is supported by cutting-edge data analytics that will allow TeamACO to focus on new standards for post-acute care quality and to foster stronger partnerships and shared savings among participating clinicians and partner facilities.

“A pioneer in the post-acute care setting, TeamACO aligns the rewards and incentives of all who contribute to quality care and assists Medicare beneficiaries in getting the care they need in the most appropriate setting,” Darren Swenson, MD, MSHQSM, CPE, president of TeamHealth Post-Acute Care and TeamACO emphasized. “The addition of TeamACO to the framework of current post-acute care services will enhance the success of clinicians in post-acute facilities nationwide. We are looking forward to the future.”

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 14,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care, virtual care and medical call center solutions to more than 2,600 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

