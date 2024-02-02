InventHelp Inventor Develops New Cleaning Tool for Shower Floors (DAL-404)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a better way to clean the shower floor without the stress and strain of getting on my hands and knees,” said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, “so I invented the SHOWER BOOTIES. My design would provide faster, more efficient cleaning and it would eliminate bending and kneeling.”

The invention provides an effective way to clean shower floors. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and scrub with a handheld tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-404, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.