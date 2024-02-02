DCEO and IMEC Launch Made in Illinois Grant Program to Boost Manufacturing

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center (IMEC) today launched $1 million in funding for the Made in Illinois Grant Program. The Made in Illinois program provides up to $50,000 in matching grant funding to small- and mid-sized Illinois manufacturers to support innovation and strategic advancements in manufacturing.





"In Illinois, our manufacturing footprint is growing faster than ever before," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This is possible because of a talented local workforce and the coordination of state and local officials creating policies that result in job creation and growth. Thanks to organizations like IMEC and the Illinois Made Program, manufacturers are being given more opportunities to expand their business right here at home and play a major role in making Illinois the best place in the nation to live, work, do business, and raise a family."





"Illinois has a storied history as one of the nation's largest manufacturing states and we are proud to partner with IMEC on the Made in Illinois initiative," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This program helps small-to-mid-sized manufacturers meet market demands and enhance production, which supports the manufacturing sector and contributes to Illinois' economic prosperity."





Applications are open now through March 31, 2024, and manufacturers are encouraged to explore the benefits offered by the Made in Illinois Grant Program by visiting www.imec.org/madeinillinois. The page provides details on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and the improvements achievable through this initiative.





"With the launch of the Made in Illinois Grant Program, we commend the state for making a strategic investment in our manufacturers and their future," said IMEC President, David Boulay, PhD. "This program puts manufacturers front and center, empowering them for a future marked by innovation, growth, and lasting success in the evolving world of manufacturing."





To be eligible to apply for this program, companies must:

Be an Illinois manufacturer (as designated with a NAICS code starting with 31-33)

Have between 5-250 employees

Operated in Illinois for at least 3 years

Had sales revenue in the last 12 months prior to application date

In addition to the grant opportunity, the Made in Illinois Grant Program also offers manufacturers access to expertise and resources, guiding them toward a future defined by productivity and innovation. Through expertise and resources and through the grant program, manufacturers are set to benefit from:

Grant funds support production enhancements for sustained growth. Innovation Focus: The program encourages manufacturers to integrate cutting-edge technologies for continuous improvement.

Backed by IMEC's expertise, manufacturers innovate while keeping costs in check. Quality Improvement: Grant recipients invest in automation to elevate product quality.

Automation and smart technologies equip manufacturers with an opportunity to up-skill their workforce. Market Leadership: Manufacturers gain a leadership position by adopting cutting-edge technologies.

: Emphasis on strategic acquisition for advanced machinery. Flexibility and Resilience: Fosters adaptability through advanced technologies to lower operational risk and pivot to market shifts.