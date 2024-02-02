Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device for Pets Climbing into Vehicles (DAL-402)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a comfortable step to assist a dog when entering or exiting a car,” said an inventor, from Mesquite, Texas, “so I invented the PET ASSIST PLATFORM. My design would be easy to set up and transport.”

The patent-pending invention provides a device to help dogs into and out of vehicles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to lifting the dog. As a result, it reduces the impact on a dog’s joints and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DAL-402, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.


