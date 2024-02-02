InventHelp Inventor Develops New Glue Fly Trap for Trash Cans (CTK-8159)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I keep a trash bin beside the grill while grilling and it attracts flies and gnats. I thought there could be a new type of glue fly trap to catch the insects that gather around the trash bin,” said an inventor, from Stinnett, Texas, “so I invented the FLY STRIP FOR TRASH CAN. My design would effectively keep pesky bugs out of the garbage both indoors and outdoors.”



The patent-pending invention provides an improved glue fly trap for garbage cans. In doing so, it prevents flies, gnats, and fruit flies from flying around the garbage receptacle. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations, such as restaurants, bars, outdoor venues, sports stadiums, etc. Additionally, it can be produced in various quantities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8159, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.