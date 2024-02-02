Wirral Based Letting Agent Peninsular Property Celebrate Achieving Outstanding Customer Service at The ESTAS

Birkenhead, England – Peninsular Property, one of the fastest-growing letting agents in the North West, is proud to announce the celebration of achieving outstanding customer service at The ESTAS as well as winning ‘Best Lettings’ for Landlord and Tenant at ESTAS23.

The first property specific review solution in the UK, The ESTAS awards highlight regional and national agencies, advisors, conveyancers, and suppliers in the industry that offer great service in the residential property sector. With strict processes to ensure reviews are genuine and after taking into account over 660,000 customer review ratings, Peninsular Property has attained the ‘’Standard of Excellence’ that demonstrates outstanding customer service to make the awards shortlist.

The Wirral based letting agent has also won the ‘Best Lettings’ category for Landlord and Tenant at The ESTAS23. This award showcases the Peninsular Property team’s impressive knowledge and expertise in letting and property management, as well as the trust it endeavours to foster with each and every client.

Maintaining an individualised approach towards its clients stands at the forefront of Peninsular Property’s services. This is highlighted in the award-winning letting agent’s innovative mobile app that creates a 24/7 direct line between the team and its clients, along with its extensive list of 5-star verified reviews and recent remarkable growth. It is this dedication and client-focused attitude that has led to Peninsular Property becoming the number one letting agent in the North West.

“Whether you are a first-time tenant or you own 1 or 100 properties, a good letting agent can be the difference between your property being let quickly, at the right price and to the right tenant or not at all. If you visit our Website, you will see here at Peninsular Property, we are passionate about property and have a proven track record of exceeding our client’s expectations,” said a spokesperson from Peninsular Property.

Peninsular Property encourages those interested in searching for help for all their property needs to contact its friendly team via LinkedIn, phone, email, or the contact form on its website, today.

About Peninsular Property

Peninsular Property is a team of multi-award-winning property experts that offer over 30 years of specialist experience in letting, maintenance and property management in the North West. With a focus on helping its clients achieve the best results and its highly trained team providing the highest quality service, Peninsular Property has a track record of delivering repeatedly and setting exceptional standards in the industry.

