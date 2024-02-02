Ninepoint’s Energy Fund Awarded FundGrade A+ Award

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce its Ninepoint Energy Fund (the “Fund”) has received a FundGrade A+ Award at Fundata’s 2023 Evening of Excellence event recently held in Toronto. The FundGrade A+ award has been accepted and embraced by the financial services industry as an objective, independent mark of distinction for those funds and fund managers who receive the award. This award acknowledges Canadian investment funds that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year.



CIFSC

Category Fund Count FundGrade

Start Date FundGrade

Calculation Date Ninepoint Energy Fund Energy Equity 34 1/31/2014 12/31/2023

Fund Objective

The Ninepoint Energy Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector.

Compounded Returns (as of December 31, 2023) | Inception date: April 15, 2004 (Series F)

1 YR 3 YR 5 YR 10 YR 15 YR Since

Inception Ninepoint Energy Fund, Series F -4.2% 60.4% 30.8% 6.1% 9.4% 6.9%

All returns and fund details are a) based on Series F units; b) net of fees; c) annualized if period is greater than one year; d) as at December 31, 2023.

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://www.ninepoint.com/funds/ninepoint-energy-fund/

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Award

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7.8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

