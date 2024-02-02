Saia Reports Fourth Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported fourth quarter 2023 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.33 compared to $2.65 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year diluted earnings per share were $13.26 in 2023 compared to $13.40 in 2022.

Highlights from the fourth quarter and full year operating results were as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $751.1 million, a 14.5% increase

Operating income was $112.7 million, a 21.5% increase

Operating ratio of 85.0% compared to 85.9%

LTL shipments per workday increased 18.1%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 8.2%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 11.7%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2.4%

Full Year 2023 Results Compared to Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue was $2.9 billion, a 3.2% increase

Operating income was $460.5 million, a 2.1% decrease

Operating ratio of 84.0% compared to 83.1%

LTL shipments per workday increased 4.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 1.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 6.9%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 4.2%

Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, commented on the quarter stating, “I am pleased to bring 2023 to a close by reporting that our fourth quarter operating ratio improved by 90 basis points year-over-year to 85.0%. Our market share gains have been meaningful since last summer's industry disruption, and it has been very satisfying for our organization to step up and provide excellent service to both new and existing customers. To this end, we have onboarded nearly 1,500 new associates since the end of the second quarter and closed the year with just under 14,000 employees company-wide.”

“We ended the fourth quarter by being the winning bidder for the purchase of 17 terminals, along with lease rights for 11 additional terminal properties. We completed the acquisition of these properties in mid-January. These terminals, once opened, will allow us to provide direct coverage in new markets, add density in existing markets and serve as replacement terminals for some of our existing leased and owned facilities. In 2024, we have plans to open 15-20 new terminals and will relocate from a handful of existing properties into new locations,” continued Holzgrefe.

“Saia celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2024, and our future has never been brighter. As we add direct service to new geographies, we are rounding out our value proposition through a strong service offering, including a claims ratio of 0.63% in 2023, which is among the best in our industry. Our customers who value that level of quality have shown that they will increasingly use our service when we add new coverage areas,” said Holzgrefe.

“Moving into 2024, we remain focused on operational excellence in order to meet customer expectations. In doing so, we are able to price for that high level of service which is key to achieving our profitability goals,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended 2023 with $296.2 million of cash on hand and total debt of $16.5 million, which compares to $187.4 million of cash on hand and total debt of $31.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Net capital expenditures were $437.2 million during 2023, compared to $365.5 million in net capital expenditures during 2022. In 2024, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be approximately $1 billion, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 194 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $296,215 $187,390 Accounts receivable, net 311,742 290,306 Prepaid expenses and other 40,737 53,190 Total current assets 648,694 530,886 Property and Equipment: Cost 2,881,800 2,478,824 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,118,492 996,204 Net property and equipment 1,763,308 1,482,620 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 118,734 120,455 Other Assets 52,829 40,749 Total assets $2,583,565 $2,174,710 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $141,877 $99,792 Wages and employees' benefits 75,514 66,684 Other current liabilities 68,735 68,165 Current portion of long-term debt 10,173 14,519 Current portion of operating lease liability 25,757 24,925 Total current liabilities 322,056 274,085 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 6,315 16,489 Operating lease liability, less current portion 96,462 98,581 Deferred income taxes 155,841 145,771 Claims, insurance and other 61,397 60,443 Total other liabilities 320,015 321,284 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 285,092 277,366 Deferred compensation trust (5,679) (5,248) Retained earnings 1,662,054 1,307,197 Total stockholders' equity 1,941,494 1,579,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,583,565 $2,174,710





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Years 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue $751,132 $655,726 $2,881,433 $2,792,057 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 345,831 287,777 1,301,280 1,169,539 Purchased transportation 65,444 60,377 238,688 315,896 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 144,291 144,694 563,688 558,456 Operating taxes and licenses 18,002 15,011 69,542 63,824 Claims and insurance 18,945 15,661 67,984 56,601 Depreciation and amortization 45,689 39,625 178,845 157,203 Operating losses (gains), net 267 (110) 910 50 Total operating expenses 638,469 563,035 2,420,937 2,321,569 Operating Income 112,663 92,691 460,496 470,488 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 935 670 2,535 2,611 Interest income (3,158) (83) (6,208) (217) Other, net (722) (1,160) (2,058) 46 Nonoperating (income) expenses, net (2,945) (573) (5,731) 2,440 Income Before Income Taxes 115,608 93,264 466,227 468,048 Income Tax Provision 26,380 22,402 111,370 110,626 Net Income $89,228 $70,862 $354,857 $357,422 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,648 26,561 26,632 26,520 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,785 26,691 26,763 26,674 Basic earnings per share $3.35 $2.67 $13.32 $13.48 Diluted earnings per share $3.33 $2.65 $13.26 $13.40





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Years 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $577,945 $473,026 Net cash provided by operating activities 577,945 473,026 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (439,879) (367,429) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 2,727 1,917 Other (11,544) – Net cash used in investing activities (448,696) (365,512) Financing Activities: Proceeds from stock option exercises 4,875 4,511 Shares withheld for taxes (9,216) (11,752) Other financing activity (16,083) (19,471) Net cash used in financing activities (20,424) (26,712) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 108,825 80,802 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 187,390 106,588 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $296,215 $187,390





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Fourth Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Workdays 61 61 Operating ratio 85.0% 85.9% LTL tonnage (1) 1,345 1,243 8.2 22.05 20.37 8.2 LTL shipments (1) 2,047 1,734 18.1 33.56 28.43 18.1 LTL revenue/cwt. $27.21 $25.42 7.0 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $22.47 $20.11 11.7 LTL revenue/shipment $357.50 $364.44 (1.9) LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $295.22 $288.34 2.4 LTL pounds/shipment 1,314 1,433 (8.3) LTL length of haul (2) 895 892 0.3 (1 ) In thousands. (2 ) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.



