Pyrethroids Market Size 2024 | Share by Top Companies, Trends, In-Depth Analysis and Growth Forecast 2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pyrethroids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.’ offers a detailed analysis of the market size, drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How Big is the Pyrethroids Market?

The global pyrethroids market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pyrethroids Industry:

Technological Advancements in Agriculture:

The pyrethroids market is significantly influenced by technological advancements in the agricultural sector. As modern farming techniques evolve, there is an increasing demand for efficient and effective pest control solutions. Pyrethroids, known for their low toxicity to mammals and high effectiveness against a wide range of pests, are increasingly favored. Innovations in formulation and application methods have enhanced the efficacy and environmental safety of pyrethroids, making them more appealing to farmers and agricultural businesses. Furthermore, development in precision agriculture technologies, such as drone and GPS-guided application systems, has optimized the use of pyrethroids, ensuring targeted pest control while minimizing environmental impact. These technological advancements increase the demand for pyrethroids and drive research and development in the sector, leading to the creation of new, more effective products.

Environmental Regulations and Public Health Concerns:

The growth of the pyrethroids market is also closely tied to environmental regulations and public health concerns. Pyrethroids are viewed as a safer alternative to older classes of insecticides, which were often more toxic and persistent in the environment. However, as global awareness regarding environmental conservation and sustainable farming practices grows, the market faces regulatory scrutiny. Regulatory bodies across various regions are imposing stringent guidelines on the use and disposal of chemical pesticides, including pyrethroids. Additionally, public health concerns regarding the potential impact of chemical residues in food and on non-target organisms (like bees and aquatic life) influence market dynamics. Companies in the pyrethroids market are thus compelled to invest in research to develop formulations that are effective yet have minimal environmental and health impacts.

Market Demand Dynamics in Different Regions:

The pyrethroids market is shaped by the varying demand dynamics across different regions. In developing countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, the increasing need for higher agricultural productivity to feed growing populations drives the demand for effective pest control solutions like pyrethroids. In these regions, agriculture forms a significant part of the economy, and protecting crops from pests is crucial for food security and economic stability. Conversely, in developed countries, the market is influenced by the trend towards sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management practices, where the use of chemical pesticides is more controlled and balanced with ecological considerations. These differing regional trends affect the volume of pyrethroids used and the types of products in demand, shaping the global market landscape.

Pyrethroids Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bifenthrin

• Deltamethrin

• Permethrin

• Cypermethrin

• Cyfluthrin

• Lambda-Cyhalothrin

• Others

Cypermethrin, as the largest segment, is favored for its high effectiveness against a wide range of pests and favorable environmental profile compared to other pyrethroids.

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Oilseeds and pulses form the largest segment due to their high susceptibility to pest attacks, necessitating extensive use of pyrethroids for protection.

Breakup by Pest Type:

• Lepidoptera

• Sucking Pests

• Coleoptera

• Diptera

• Mites

• Others

Lepidoptera represents the largest segment on account of their widespread prevalence and significant crop damage, making them primary targets for pyrethroid application.

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market, due to the extensive agricultural activities and the high demand for effective pest control solutions in the region.

Global Pyrethroids Market Trends:

The increasing global population has led to greater demand for food production, necessitating effective pest control methods, of which pyrethroids are a crucial component. Moreover, the growing awareness of the environmental impacts of traditional chemical pesticides has shifted the preference towards safer, eco-friendly alternatives, with pyrethroids being recognized for their relatively lower environmental footprint. Additionally, the expansion of agriculture and urbanization in developing countries has boosted the demand for pyrethroid-based insecticides. Furthermore, research and development efforts continue to enhance the effectiveness and versatility of pyrethroid products, are propelling market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Pyrethroids Industry:

• BASF

• Bayer CropScience

• Corteva Agriscience

• Nufarm

• SinoHarvest Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Syngenta

• United Phosphorus

• Arysta Lifescience

• Cheminova

• FMC

• Monsanto

• Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

