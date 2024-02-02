Submit Release
Victoria to Receive Nearly $20M for Additional Airline Services

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced today that SkyWest Airlines was awarded $19,148,038 in federal funds to be distributed over a three-year term to provide essential air services to and from the Victoria region, including 12 round-trip flights per week from Victoria Regional Airport (VCT) to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas (IAH). This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Essential Air Services (EAS) program and was appropriated by the FY2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“Access to reliable air travel is critical to Texans and businesses in the region,said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will provide flights for Victoria residents and visitors to the greater Houston area, improving connectivity, tourism, and economic opportunity in Southeast Texas.”  

