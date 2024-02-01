Why Georgia Lawmakers See Arkansas as a Possible Model for Medicaid Expansion

Arkansas’s innovative Medicaid expansion program is seen by some Georgia legislators as a possible model for their state, which is one of 10 states that still have not adopted full Medicaid expansion. In a guest column published by the Cobb County Courier in Georgia, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses why the program is getting renewed attention.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the beginning of coverage under Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion program, now known as Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, or ARHOME. For more information, see our Arkansas Medicaid page.