Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,733 in the last 365 days.

Why Georgia Lawmakers See Arkansas as a Possible Model for Medicaid Expansion

Arkansas’s innovative Medicaid expansion program is seen by some Georgia legislators as a possible model for their state, which is one of 10 states that still have not adopted full Medicaid expansion. In a guest column published by the Cobb County Courier in Georgia, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson discusses why the program is getting renewed attention.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the beginning of coverage under Arkansas’s Medicaid expansion program, now known as Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, or ARHOME. For more information, see our Arkansas Medicaid page.

You just read:

Why Georgia Lawmakers See Arkansas as a Possible Model for Medicaid Expansion

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more